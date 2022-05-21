MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers Saturday

Texas Rangers (18-20, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38 ERA, .68 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -253, Rangers +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Houston has a 25-15 record overall and a 10-5 record at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.91 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Texas is 18-20 overall and 10-12 at home. The Rangers are 1-5 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 12 home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .248 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-40 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has three doubles and eight home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)