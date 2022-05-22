How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros face the Rangers leading series 2-1

Texas Rangers (18-21, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (3-1, 4.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -192, Rangers +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Houston has an 11-5 record in home games and a 26-15 record overall. The Astros have a 14-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 18-21 overall and 10-12 at home. The Rangers have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley ranks seventh on the Astros with a .281 batting average, and has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 15 RBI. Jose Altuve is 10-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has four doubles and eight home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)