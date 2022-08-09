How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Houston is 70-40 overall and 34-17 in home games. The Astros have a 37-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 25-29 in road games and 48-60 overall. The Rangers have a 19-45 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Astros have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 15 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Astros. Trey Mancini is 4-for-18 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 13 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs while hitting .248 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 11-for-42 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rangers: Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)