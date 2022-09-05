How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rangers look to end slide in matchup with the Astros

Texas Rangers (58-75, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (86-48, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (10-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -165, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head into the matchup against the Houston Astros after losing eight games in a row.

Houston has gone 43-20 at home and 86-48 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Texas has gone 30-37 in road games and 58-75 overall. The Rangers are 31-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Monday’s game is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 12-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .593. Jose Altuve is 17-for-40 with six doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .243 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 17-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .231 batting average, 1.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .268 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Martin Maldonado: day-to-day (illness), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)