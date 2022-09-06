How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Astros and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Rangers look to end 9-game skid, play the Astros

Texas Rangers (58-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-48, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (14-4, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Rangers +224; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into the matchup against the Houston Astros after losing nine games in a row.

Houston has an 87-48 record overall and a 44-20 record at home. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.96 ERA, which leads the AL.

Texas is 30-38 in road games and 58-76 overall. The Rangers have a 9-29 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Astros are ahead 13-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 33 doubles and 23 home runs for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 8-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe ranks second on the Rangers with a .302 batting average, and has 22 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 38 walks and 67 RBI. Marcus Semien is 12-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .233 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .236 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)