How to Watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays will take on the Astros Friday. Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) and Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Astros are 7-7 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .337.

The Blue Jays are 9-10 on the road. The Toronto pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Hyun Jin Ryu leads the team with a 3.31 earned run average.