How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Kansas City’s Benintendi puts 11-game hit streak on the line against White Sox. White Sox: Lance Lynn (2-1, 1.82 ERA, .97 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Royals are 7-9 against opponents from the AL Central. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .356.

The White Sox are 8-6 against AL Central Division opponents. Chicago ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .252 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the club with an average of .370.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-0. Carlos Rodon earned his fifth victory and Zack Collins went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Brad Keller took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

