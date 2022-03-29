How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
