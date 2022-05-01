 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Houston Gamblers Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Houston Gamblers face the Tampa Bay Bandits. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

The Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game will be streaming on Peacock, which is only available with a Subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Peacock?

You can watch the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game with a Subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game. You would be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game. You would be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game. You would be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game. You would be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game. You would be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), NBC, and USA Network.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game.

Can you stream Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
Peacock-------

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.