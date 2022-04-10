How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston faces Atlanta, seeks to halt 6-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (42-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-61, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup with Atlanta after losing six in a row.

The Rockets have gone 11-29 at home. Houston is 8-16 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 15-25 in road games. Atlanta has a 23-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 132-126 on Dec. 14, with Eric Gordon scoring 32 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 assists. Jalen Green is averaging 23.7 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Trae Young is scoring 28.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: day to day (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: day to day (shoulder), Eric Gordon: day to day (groin).

Hawks: Lou Williams: day to day (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).