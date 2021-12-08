 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston plays Brooklyn, looks for 7th straight win

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (17-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (7-16, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into a matchup against Brooklyn as winners of six games in a row.

The Rockets are 6-5 in home games. Houston ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 47.7 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 8.6.

The Nets have gone 9-2 away from home. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Kevin Durant is scoring 28.4 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 22.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh), Usman Garuba: day to day (thigh).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).

