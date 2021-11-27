How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Charlotte plays Houston on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Houston.

The Rockets have gone 2-5 in home games. Houston gives up 111.5 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Hornets are 6-6 on the road. Charlotte is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 15.5 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Miles Bridges is scoring 20.2 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (calf).