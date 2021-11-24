How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls visit the Rockets

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (12-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 1-5 at home. Houston gives up 111.4 points and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-3 away from home. Chicago is seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 97.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (ankle).