How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston faces Cleveland, looks to break 4-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (31-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-36, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

The Rockets have gone 7-16 at home. Houston is fifth in the NBA with 48.8 points in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 9.0.

The Cavaliers are 15-11 on the road. Cleveland ranks second in the league giving up only 102.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 124-89 on Dec. 16, with Darius Garland scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Garland is averaging 19.8 points and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 105.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).