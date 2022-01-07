How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Houston and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston plays Dallas on 5-game home skid

Dallas Mavericks (19-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its five-game home losing streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Rockets are 1-3 against Southwest Division teams. Houston is 5-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 7-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Dallas scores 105.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Rockets 116-106 in their last matchup on Oct. 27. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points, and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rockets. Gordon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: DeJon Jarreau: out (health and safety protocols), Usman Garuba: out (health and safety protocols), Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).