How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Rockets

Dallas Mavericks (40-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Houston Rockets. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game.

The Rockets are 9-32 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 6-37 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 11-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Dallas is second in the NBA allowing only 103.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 130-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Doncic is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 53.4% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 113.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (illness).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee).