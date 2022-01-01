How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts Denver on home losing streak

Denver Nuggets (17-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to stop its four-game home losing streak with a win against Denver.

The Rockets are 4-14 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 4-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 10-9 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 7-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Rockets 95-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points, and Daniel Theis led the Rockets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gordon is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Will Barton is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists. Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 14.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Jeff Green: out (health and safety protocols), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Bol Bol: day to day (conditioning), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (health and safety protocols).