How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Detroit faces Houston on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (1-8, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Pistons take on Houston.

Houston went 17-55 overall with a 9-27 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

Detroit finished 12-30 in Eastern Conference play and 7-29 on the road last season. The Pistons allowed opponents to score 111.1 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (thumb).