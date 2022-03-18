How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston takes on Indiana, aims to halt 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (23-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-52, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Rockets play Indiana.

The Rockets have gone 10-23 at home. Houston is the worst team in the NBA recording just 42.0 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 10.1.

The Pacers have gone 8-27 away from home. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won 118-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 24. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 32 points, and Wood led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Chris Duarte is averaging 13.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 118.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).