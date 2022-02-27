How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston takes on Los Angeles, aims to halt 8-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-44, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of eight in a row.

The Rockets have gone 7-28 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 7-27 against opponents over .500.

The Clippers are 18-23 in conference play. Los Angeles has a 14-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 142-111 in the last matchup on Feb. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrison Mathews is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 11.5 points. Jalen Green is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).