How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Clippers (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-45, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Rockets have gone 7-29 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 8.9.

The Clippers have gone 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 10-4 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 99-98 on Feb. 28. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 17.6 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).