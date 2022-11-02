 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Rockets vs. Clippers Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Houston, seeks to break 4-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Houston as losers of four straight games.

Houston finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 11-30 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Los Angeles finished 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (rest), John Wall: out (rest), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

