How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: George and the Clippers take on conference foe Houston

Los Angeles Clippers (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play.

The Rockets are 1-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 6-5 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 109-101 on Nov. 3. George scored 28 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 21.8 points for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

George is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).