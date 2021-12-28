How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston takes on Los Angeles, seeks to break 4-game slide

Los Angeles Lakers (16-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-24, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to end its four-game slide when the Rockets take on Los Angeles.

The Rockets are 4-13 in Western Conference games. Houston is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 8-12 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting on Nov. 3. LeBron James scored 30 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 17.1 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.3 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Anthony Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Lakers. James is averaging 29.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols), D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Austin Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza: out (health and safety protocols), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal).