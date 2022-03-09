How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Houston on 8-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (28-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Lakers visit Houston.

The Rockets are 8-32 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is eighth in the NBA with 48.6 points in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 9.0.

The Lakers are 16-24 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA scoring 14.9 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 132-123 on Dec. 29. James scored 32 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (illness), Eric Gordon: out (hamstring).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).