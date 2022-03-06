How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Rockets take on the Grizzlies on 12-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (44-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-48, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup against Memphis after losing 12 in a row.

The Rockets are 2-8 against division opponents. Houston is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 42.2 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 10.1.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Memphis is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 17.1 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 4.4.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 113-106 in their last matchup on Dec. 12. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 25 points, and Wood led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Morant is averaging 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 108.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 53.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Dennis Schroder: day to day (ankle).

Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).