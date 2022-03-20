How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Rockets face the Grizzlies on 4-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (48-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-53, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to stop its four-game slide when the Rockets take on Memphis.

The Rockets are 9-35 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks last in the NBA with just 42.0 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 10.2.

The Grizzlies are 31-14 in Western Conference play. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 109.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Rockets defeated the Grizzlies 123-112 in their last matchup on March 7. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 29 points, and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ja Morant is scoring 27.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 18.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 51.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (knee).