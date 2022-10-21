 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Southeast is no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Memphis Grizzlies games this season.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Memphis plays Houston after overtime win

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Houston Rockets after the Grizzlies took down the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game last season, 17.5 from the free throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 11-5 in Southwest Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Daishen Nix: day to day (lower back), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.