Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Southeast is no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Memphis Grizzlies games this season.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Memphis plays Houston after overtime win

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Houston Rockets after the Grizzlies took down the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game last season, 17.5 from the free throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 11-5 in Southwest Division play during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Daishen Nix: day to day (lower back), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).