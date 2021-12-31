How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston takes on Miami, aims to end 5-game skid

Miami Heat (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Rockets take on Miami.

The Rockets are 7-8 on their home court. Houston gives up 114.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Heat are 10-9 in road games. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 17.3 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 15.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Herro is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (health and safety protocols), Jae’Sean Tate: out (health protocols), KJ Martin Jr.: out (health protocols), D.J. Augustin: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).