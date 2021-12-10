How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup against Houston

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (16-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (8-16, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Houston. He ranks third in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 7-5 at home. Houston is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks have gone 7-6 away from home. Milwaukee averages 110.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gordon averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Christian Wood is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 51.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (knee).