How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Timberwolves play the Rockets, aim for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (18-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-28, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Houston.

The Rockets have gone 4-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Timberwolves are 14-13 in conference games. Minnesota has a 10-13 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 21 the Timberwolves won 124-106 led by 30 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Christian Wood scored 16 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 16.5 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).