How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts Minnesota on home losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-58, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Minnesota.

The Rockets have gone 11-40 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 8-15 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 30-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league with 25.5 assists per game led by D’Angelo Russell averaging 7.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 141-123 in the last meeting on Jan. 10. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 40 points, and Christian Wood led the Rockets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Anthony Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Towns is shooting 54.9% and averaging 25.4 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: day to day (hamstring), Alperen Sengun: day to day (leg), Dennis Schroder: day to day (shoulder), Eric Gordon: day to day (groin).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg).