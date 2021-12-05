How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston faces New Orleans, aims for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (7-18, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Rockets are 0-2 in division play. Houston has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans are 2-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 16.2 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rockets. Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Valanciunas is averaging 18.6 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 106.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Josh Hart: out (knee).