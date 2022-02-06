How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts conference rival New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (20-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-37, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets are 2-6 against the rest of their division. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 117.0 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.7%.

The Pelicans are 2-4 against the rest of their division. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 11.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won 118-108 in the last meeting on Dec. 6. Wood led the Rockets with 23 points, and Ingram led the Pelicans with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: out (health and safety protocols), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Didi Louzada: out (kne).