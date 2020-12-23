How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Stream (Houston): Watch on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream (OKC): Watch on FS Oklahoma with 7-Day Free Trial of AT&T TV NOW
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Oklahoma
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Southwest
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-