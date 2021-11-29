 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Houston, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Oklahoma City faces Houston on 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its five-game losing streak with a victory over Houston.

The Rockets are 1-12 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 1-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the league leader with 47.8 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 18 the Thunder won 101-89 led by 34 points from Luguentz Dort, while Jalen Green scored 21 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 16.4 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 99.8 points, 49.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Thunder: None listed.

