How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on November 26, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- When: Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NBA TV
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Houston and Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
Outside those markets, the game will be airing nationally on NBA TV, which is available with 50% OFF Sling TV, along with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233
BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per game.
The Rockets are 2-10 in Western Conference games. Houston leads the league with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.3.
The Thunder are 3-6 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 14.3 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.4 points, six assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.
Thunder: 4-6, averaging 123.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (groin), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: day to day (right groin).
Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky).