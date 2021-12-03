How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston plays Orlando, looks for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (5-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four consecutive games.

The Rockets are 4-5 in home games. Houston is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Magic have gone 3-10 away from home. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 16 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cole Anthony averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Franz Wagner is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), D.J. Augustin: out (health protocols), Usman Garuba: out (thigh).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).