How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Phoenix faces Houston on 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-11, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Houston.

Houston went 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 7.6 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Rockets 123-111 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 20 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (left thigh).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (leg).