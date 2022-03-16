How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Phoenix faces Houston, aims for 4th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (55-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-51, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits Houston trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets are 9-34 in conference play. Houston allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 118.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.3%.

The Suns are 32-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 124-121 in the last matchup on Feb. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Devin Booker averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ayton is averaging 19.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dennis Schroder: day to day (illness), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).