How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Portland visits Houston on 6-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Houston looking to end its six-game road slide.

Houston finished 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play last season. The Rockets averaged 108.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

Portland finished 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: out (illness).

Trail Blazers: None listed.

