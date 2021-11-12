How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Portland visits Houston on 6-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Houston looking to end its six-game road slide.

Houston finished 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference play last season. The Rockets averaged 108.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

Portland finished 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: out (illness).

Trail Blazers: None listed.