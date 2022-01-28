How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts Portland on home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (20-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-34, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to break its nine-game home slide with a win against Portland.

The Rockets are 7-20 in Western Conference games. Houston allows 116.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-21 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 9-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 104-92 on Nov. 13, with Damian Lillard scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Norman Powell is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Robert Covington: out (knee).