How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Wood, Rockets to host Fox and the Kings

Sacramento Kings (27-49, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-56, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action.

The Rockets are 11-38 against Western Conference opponents. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 117.7 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.2%.

The Kings are 17-29 in conference matchups. Sacramento ranks seventh in the league scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Fox averaging 11.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 118-112 on Jan. 16. Wood scored 23 points points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and six assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Fox is scoring 23.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Josh Jackson: out (illness), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), Alex Len: out (illness), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hand).