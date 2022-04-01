How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston and Sacramento square off in conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (28-49, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Rockets have gone 11-39 against Western Conference teams. Houston is seventh in the Western Conference with 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Wood averaging 8.8.

The Kings are 18-29 in conference games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.1 points per game in the paint led by Fox averaging 11.6.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 121-118 in the last meeting on March 31. Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 24 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Harrison Barnes is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Alperen Sengun: out (leg), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand).