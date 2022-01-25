How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Houston and San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Houston hosts San Antonio on home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (17-30, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its eight-game home skid with a win over San Antonio.

The Rockets have gone 7-19 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 4-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are 1-5 against the rest of the division. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Rockets won 128-124 led by 31 points from Eric Gordon, while Dejounte Murray scored 32 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Gordon is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).