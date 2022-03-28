How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Houston and San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest).

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Spurs face the Rockets, aim for 4th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (30-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (20-55, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Houston.

The Rockets have gone 3-12 against division opponents. Houston allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.2%.

The Spurs are 5-8 against opponents in the Southwest Division. San Antonio is second in the NBA scoring 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 11.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 5 the Spurs won 131-106 led by 28 points from Keldon Johnson, while Josh Christopher scored 23 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: out (rest).

Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (back), Devin Vassell: out (achilles), Doug McDermott: out for season (ankle).