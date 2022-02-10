How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Raptors face the Rockets, look for 8th straight win

Toronto Raptors (30-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-39, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Houston.

The Rockets have gone 8-17 at home. Houston has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 14-11 on the road. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 16 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: day to day (heel).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).