How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Utah Jazz.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Preview: Utah plays Houston on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (3-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Houston.

Houston finished 11-31 in Western Conference play and 9-27 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets averaged 108.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

Utah went 52-20 overall and 28-14 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 116.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Jazz: Miye Oni: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).