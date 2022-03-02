How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Houston Rockets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Mitchell and the Jazz visit the Rockets

Utah Jazz (38-22, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-46, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -12.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz visit the Houston Rockets. Mitchell ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Rockets are 7-30 in Western Conference games. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jazz are 24-12 against conference opponents. Utah has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 135-101 on Feb. 15. Mitchell scored 30 points to help lead the Jazz to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 107.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: day to day (ankle), Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Jazz: Jared Butler: day to day (ankle).