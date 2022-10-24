 Skip to Content
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Houston Rockets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since AT&T SportsNet isn’t on YouTube TV, Hulu, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Rockets and Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Game Preview: Utah takes on Houston after overtime win

Utah Jazz (3-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Houston Rockets after the Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 in overtime.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz shot 44.3% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

